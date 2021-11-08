CRESPATOWN — A 23-year-old inmate was admitted to UPMC Western Maryland following an altercation early Sunday evening in a housing unit at the Western Correctional Institution, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The inmate reportedly suffered a puncture wound to the leg and was treated at the maximum-security prison before being taken to the hospital by Cresaptown ambulance..
The 7:20 p.m. incident is being investigated by DPSCS detectives and WCI officials, according to Mark Vernarelii, spokesman for the agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.