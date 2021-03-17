CUMBERLAND — An inmate remained hospitalized Wednesday after he was injured during an altercation at the Western Correctional Institution, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The fight between inmates occurred in a housing unit at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. No correctional officers were injured.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department ambulance.
The incident is reportedly being investigated by DPSCS and WCI officers.
