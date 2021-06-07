CUMBERLAND — An inmate of the North Branch Correctional Institution suffered several stab wounds in an incident Friday afternoon in a housing unit of the maximum-security state prison located on U.S. 220 at Cresaptown.
No correctional officers were injured in the 1:45 p.m. incident that resulted in the injured inmate being taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryand for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation by prison officials and investigators of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services who reported suspects were identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.