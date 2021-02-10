CUMBERLAND — An inmate of the maximum-security North Branch Correctional Institution was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after being stabbed early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The inmate's injuries were not life-threatening, according to Lt. Latoya T. Gray, an agency spokesperson.
The incident, described by Gray as a fight involving several inmates, reportedly took place in a housing unit just before 1 p.m. A homemade weapon was reportedly recovered.
No correctional officers were injured and the incident remains under investigation, Gray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.