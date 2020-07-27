Inmate stabbed at Western Correctional Institution

CUMBERLAND — A 28-year old inmate was taken to UPMC Western Maryland Sunday night after an altercation at Western Correctional Institution.
The fight occurred in the dayroom of a housing unit just before 8 p.m. and involved two inmates, according to Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The injured inmate suffered puncture wounds and was treated by WCI medical personnel prior to being taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Officers recovered a homemade weapon, Vernarelli said.
