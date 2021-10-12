CRESAPTOWN — A 25-year-old inmate of the Western Correctional Institution was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after being stabbed Monday night, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
A Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department ambulance was dispatched to the maximum-security prison in Cresaptown at about 8:20 p.m. for a report of an inmate who suffered multiple stab wounds.
The inmate, 25, reportedly suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in nature, according to DPSCS spokesperson Lt. Latoya T. Gray.
The stabbing reportedly took place in a housing unit and remains under investigation by DPSCS detectives and WCI officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.