CRESAPTOWN — A 25-year-old inmate of the Western Correctional Institution was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after being stabbed Monday night, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

A Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department ambulance was dispatched to the maximum-security prison in Cresaptown at about 8:20 p.m. for a report of an inmate who suffered multiple stab wounds.

The inmate, 25, reportedly suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in nature, according to DPSCS spokesperson Lt. Latoya T. Gray.

The stabbing reportedly took place in a housing unit and remains under investigation by DPSCS detectives and WCI officials.

