CUMBERLAND — An inmate was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after he suffered stab wounds in an altercation Monday at the North Branch Correctional Institution.
The 29-year-old man reportedly sustained puncture wounds when he was stabbed with a homemade weapon during the fight that involved three inmates, according to Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The incident occurred in a housing unit and was controlled by correctional officers. No officers were injured in the incident that remains under investigation.
The injured inmate was taken to the hospital by Cresaptown Ambulance upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
