CUMBERLAND — Two inmates were injured in an altercation Monday evening at the Western Maryland Correctional Institution.
Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department ambulance took one of the injured inmates to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The incident occurred in a housing unit at 7:40 p.m. and was controlled quickly without injuries to staff, Vernarelli said.
