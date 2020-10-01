Instructor to offer free music classes to disadvantaged youth

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A Short Gap music instructor will soon offer free lessons to economically disadvantaged children in the Potomac Highlands.
Cindy Hall of Studio C has created Mountaineer Mobile Music Makers, a program designed to offer instruction to West Virginia youths who could not otherwise afford to participate.
Hall, a pianist, will launch the program at Lost City Community Center in conjunction with the Southern Area Public Library of Hardy County this month. She is in the process of securing venues for additional classes in Mineral and Hampshire counties, with plans to expand across the state.
Children old enough to read and up to age 17 will be invited to participate in a variety of beginner music classes, including hands-on keyboarding, musical games and learning videos with instruction.
In addition to teaching homeschool groups, Hall is director of the Burlington United Methodist Family Services Rainbow Choir. “The choir is an activity offered for troubled, homeless or orphaned children coming to Burlington,” said Hall, who has led the choir for five years.
“I hope to reach even more underprivileged children with a free, fun program that has both therapeutic and self-esteem building benefits of music learning,” Hall said. “Learning an instrument will give them an opportunity to develop a skill that they will be proud of and provide an outlet to keep them busy and away from unhealthy distractions.
“The most gratifying part of teaching is seeing children learning something productive such as playing piano keyboard, and seeing the smile and pride on their face when they conquer a song,” she said. “Music lessons have been proven to build self-esteem, lessen stress, improve motor skills, memory and concentration. They provide a good alternative to screens and electronic devices.
“Learning to turn notes on a musical staff into a sound that gives pleasure brings a sense of pride to young people and can make a sad day, happier,” added Hall.
Costs for the musical outreach, including musical supplies and instruments, will be provided through grants and donations.
For more information contact Hall via email at studiocmusicwv@gmail.com.
