CUMBERLAND — Several information technology issues, including the need for more internet access, are expected to be addressed at the Allegany County Public Schools education board virtual meeting on Tuesday.
According to an IT report, ACPS is in the process of providing Chromebooks and internet hotspots to students that need online access in order to complete school work at home.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon in mid-March temporarily closed public schools across the state, and this week extended that order for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
In a press release Friday, ACPS said it will provide internet connection accessible at school parking lots.
“This WiFi is intended for use by ACPS staff, students, and parents for instructional purposes,” the release states. “All ACPS WiFi traffic is logged and filtered for (Children’s Internet Protection Act) compliance. Additionally, all exterior areas of the school campus are subject to video recording.”
The school system also contacted U.S. Rep. David Trone’s office “regarding the limited broadband in our western and eastern ends of the county and how this greatly impacts our students,” the IT report states.
Additionally, ACPS is in discussion with Cumberland and Frostburg “to determine if a partnership to provide WiFi and Internet access to low-income housing communities would benefit our students.”
The ACPS crisis management website will list a map that shows internet access points at schools as they become available.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing mandates ordered by Gov. Larry Hogan, “the public should remain in their vehicles at all times,” the release states.
The IT report is also expected to include an update on an “accolades and awards video ceremony as the replacement to the in-person ceremonies this year for our top seniors and for all high school awards.”
School staff also participated in conversations with the Western Regional Library systems and ACPS media specialists.
“The intent was to see if we could collaborate on a library system to reduce the costs overall and provide one like system,” the report states.
The public school board meeting, which will follow an executive session, is set to begin at 3 p.m. and can be live streamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
Public comments for the meeting will be accepted via email to comments@acpsmd.org, and emails must be received by 5 p.m. Monday.
“Personal information will not be withheld and anonymous submissions will not be considered,” an ACPS announcement for the meeting stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.