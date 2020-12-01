FINZEL — One eastbound lane of Interstate 68 remains closed after a tractor-trailer traveled out of control and overturned at daybreak Tuesday in the area of Beall School Road, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
Frostburg and Shaft volunteer firefighters responded to the scene near the 29-mile marker about 6:40 a.m.
All westbound lanes remain open.
At 7:04 a.m., one eastbound lane was opened to traffic, according to radio transmissions of first responders at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.