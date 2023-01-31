KEYSERS RIDGE — One lane of westbound Interstate 68 was reopened early Tuesday, several hours after a tractor-trailer overturned during dense fog conditions, according to Maryland State Police.
No injuries were reported in the Monday night incident that occurred just before 9 p.m., prompting response of various first responders, hazardous materials crews and State Highway Administration personnel and the closure of the westbound lanes of I-68 in the area of the 19-mile marker.
"They're still cleaning up at the scene," said a state police duty officer at the McHenry barrack. "It's snowing and the road is snow-covered but the interstate is reopened there."
The truck was reportedly carrying hazardous material but there was no evacuation when it traveled out of control and overturned in the area of the 14-mile marker, police said.
No further details were available.
