Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.