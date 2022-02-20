police lights

FROSTBURG — A 15-year-old girl died early Sunday in a vehicle accident on Interstate 68 near Frostburg, Maryland State Police said.

The girl was a passenger in a GMC Yukon that was traveling east, struck the guardrail and overturned at the 38-mile marker, police said. She was thrown from the vehicle. 

The accident occurred about 4 a.m.

No information was released about the driver of the vehicle.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

