FROSTBURG — A 15-year-old girl died early Sunday in a vehicle accident on Interstate 68 near Frostburg, Maryland State Police said.
The girl was a passenger in a GMC Yukon that was traveling east, struck the guardrail and overturned at the 38-mile marker, police said. She was thrown from the vehicle.
The accident occurred about 4 a.m.
No information was released about the driver of the vehicle.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.