FLINTSTONE — An 8-year-old girl died and six other people were injured Friday when their vehicle traveled out of control on Interstate 68 and was struck by a tractor-trailer, Maryland State Police said.
All the victims were from Bloomington, Illinois.
Angelin Reyes Sanchez, who died from her injuries, and a 37-year-old woman were thrown from the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east on the interstate near MV Smith Road. The 37-year-old woman, the 37-year-old male driver, a 27-year-old man, two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old girl were all taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of their injuries.
Police said the driver failed to make a right turn in the road, struck the guardrail on the left side and skidded before traveling back across the road and striking the guardrail on the right. The strike on the right side caused the vehicle to spin back into the road where it was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said.
The tractor-trailer driver was apparently uninjured.
The east lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours.
The accident remains under investigation by the state police crash team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.
