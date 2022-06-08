FLINTSTONE — The east lanes of Interstate 68 near the 54-mile marker were closed Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer overturned, Maryland State Police said.
No one was injured in the crash that happened about 7:30 p.m.
Traffic was being diverted to state Route 144 and motorists were advised to find alternate routes. Police said it was unclear how long it would take to remove the vehicle.
Multiple fire and EMS units were also at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.