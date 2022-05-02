LAVALE — State fire investigators have pinpointed the origin but not the cause of a Saturday fire that destroyed a Locust Grove home.
The fire just past noon at 11212 Wabash Street began in the kitchen and quickly spread through the two-story home owned by Timothy Lee Mercer, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said via news release Monday.
Damage was estimated at $75,000.
About 50 volunteer firefighters needed 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The fire cause remains under investigation.
