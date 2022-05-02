Photo Apr 30, 2 21 58 PM.jpg

State fire investigators say a Saturday house fire in Locust Grove started in the kitchen, but the cause hasn't been determined.

LAVALE — State fire investigators have pinpointed the origin but not the cause of a Saturday fire that destroyed a Locust Grove home.

The fire just past noon at 11212 Wabash Street began in the kitchen and quickly spread through the two-story home owned by Timothy Lee Mercer, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said via news release Monday.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.

About 50 volunteer firefighters needed 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire cause remains under investigation.

