ROMNEY, W.Va. — State and federal fire investigators continue to sift through the rubble of the administration building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind after a predawn blaze Saturday destroyed the historic structure.
More than 100 firefighters from 14 companies in three states fought the blaze that gutted the unoccupied structure on the Romney school campus. There were no injuries and students were home for the weekend.
The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. and quickly engulfed the building. A porch and wall collapsed later.
“When we got here, we had fire blowing out of every door and window,” said Romney Fire Company Chief G.T. Parsons.
The building, which housed the superintendent’s residence and school archives, also contained computer servers that power the school’s internet, phones and other communications equipment. Officials with the West Virginia Department of Education said late Saturday that students would move to remote learning for the week beginning Monday.
“This is absolutely heartbreaking news for the Romney community and all the staff, students and alumni that are part of this great institution,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We are committed to rebuilding what was lost and making sure this institution has what it needs to continue its important mission in Hampshire County.”
Justice has asked phone/internet provider Frontier Communications to prioritize the schools’ needs to restore services.
“I worked here for 10 years, my mom and grandmother were house parents for 30 years — a lot of heritage here,” said Cheri Beverage, former director of Hampshire County Emergency Services, who lives a block away from campus.
“It went up quick. An ambulance crew just came by here five minutes before the call and didn’t see anything,” Beverage said. “I could see flames from my kitchen window.”
“The response from the governor, emergency crews, firefighters, community members and agency partners has been tremendous,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “We are moving forward to best meet the needs of our students during this difficult time.”
The administration building dates back to the 1800s before the school’s transition to serve deaf and blind children in West Virginia, according to the Department of Education.
“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of this iconic building, but are grateful no one was hurt and there were no additional losses,” said State Board of Education President Miller Hall. “Fire and emergency crews arrived immediately, and the Department of Education, Board of Education and the WVSDB sincerely appreciate their swift response.”
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and a national response team from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which closed adjacent U.S. Route 50 for more than 10 hours. There was no damage to any other facilities on campus, officials said.
Firefighters were called back to the scene Saturday night to extinguish smoldering debris that reignited.
Officials will detail the investigation during a press conference Monday morning at the school. Check back for updates
