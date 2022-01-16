Police lights

FROSTBURG — Fire that destroyed a vehicle early Saturday in a Frostburg hotel parking lot was intentionally set, state fire investigators said.

The fire about 4:30 a.m. at the Quality Inn on New Georges Creek Road started near the hood/windshield area of the 2021 Nissan Versa owned by Quran Isiah Robinson.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office estimated the loss at $17,000.

Investigators said a silver Volkswagen Jetta was seen leaving the area at the time of the fire. Anyone with information was asked to call 301-729-5540.

