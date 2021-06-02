FROSTBURG — An Iowa motorcyclist was arrested late Monday after he struck the rear of a passenger car on state Route 36 near Hampton Drive, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
No injuries were reported in the 9:39 p.m. crash that resulted in the arrest of Daniel Vernon Morris, 42, of Bryant, on charges of driving while impaired, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and related offenses.
The arrest was reportedly made after officers administered sobriety tests.
