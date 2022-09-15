CUMBERLAND, Md. — Recovery is possible for anyone who wants it, but not without a lot of work to get there, say two people with real life experience.
Cheri Bennett of Flintstone and Marvin Dotson of Cumberland both shared their stories of recovery Wednesday afternoon during the Allegany County Health Department’s Recovery and Wellness Walk in observation of Recovery Month, held on the track at Allegany College of Maryland.
Dozens of folks congregated to hear from Bennett and Dotson before walking eight laps around the track in the warm, pleasant afternoon weather.
“Recovery is not for the weak,” said Bennett, who has been in recovery since July 2018. “You have to work hard. You have to work for what you want.”
Bennett said she’s found strength through her sponsor and her family, including her recovery family.
“They’re there for you. They’ve got your back, no matter what,” Bennett said of the friends in recovery she’s made. “They’ll drop everything to help you.”
Others in recovery also better understand their struggles, she said.
“As far as community, after you have this, after you have a couple 24 hours under your belt, you’ll be another productive member of the community,” Bennett said. “You’ll be able to help others in your community.”
Dotson said he first began using drugs and alcohol in the 1970s and has been in recovery for three years. Where he is now after more than 40 years, he said, never seemed possible.
“I wanted to make a change, and when I wanted to make that change, there were a lot of people there for me,” Dotson said.
Everyone from the staff at the Joseph S. Massie Unit and the halfway house he entered afterward to his newfound friends in recovery have helped him stay the course, he said.
“When I came into this program I was 60 years old,” Dotson said. “I’ll be 63 next month, and I’m just now learning how to do it, but it is possible. It’s uncomfortable, but that’s OK.”
Recovery, he said, “gave me the ability to feel again.”
Originally from Hagerstown, Dotson moved to Cumberland after getting into recovery.
“The people that I have in my life the day when I came here, they welcomed me with open arms,” Dotson said. “They didn’t want nothing from me. The world I came from was nothing but destruction and death. But to see that there’s another way to live, it’s a beautiful thing.”
Dotson said he’s committed to his recovery for his own sake, but by working on himself, it will help him “be a better father, a better grandfather, a better brother, a better friend.”
He hopes his story helps show others that recovery is possible with commitment and a supportive community, Dotson told the crowd.
“I stand here today trying to share a little strength and hope,” Dotson said. “Maybe somebody else might hear something that could turn their life around.”
Health department officials declined to comment on the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.