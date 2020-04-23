OAKLAND — When it comes down to it, the key factors in Garrett County’s low number of COVID-19 cases are geographic location and the responsible actions of citizens, two of the county’s health leaders said Wednesday.
“First of all, we are very rural and so the population is spread out more,” Robert Stephens, Garrett County health officer said. “I think our population, they responded very quickly when we had our first couple of cases. The business community and the citizens have really responded well by taking a lot of precautions ... those are the two biggest factors.”
As of Wednesday, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Garrett County sat at four, with all of them being related to travel outside the community. No new case has been reported since April 6.
Garrett Regional Medical Center CEO Mark Boucot said both Allegany and Garrett counties were contained up to a period of time.
“Once we realized as a country we had a problem, we all started to isolate. I think everybody in the county here did that,” he said. “There’s obviously not as much traffic out here. So people just weren’t coming here.
“I think Cumberland has a little more because it is more densely populated. The pandemic really didn’t hit until the end of the ski season, so there (weren’t) a lot of visitors here.”
Allegany County had 82 cases Wednesday, the bulk of which were at the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
None of the nursing or long-term care facilities in Garrett County has been infected to date.
“I know that across the state there is a lot of outbreaks that are in congregate living facilities and fortunately we’ve not had that occur here and that makes a tremendous difference, too,” Stephens said. “As a health department, we reached out very quickly to our nursing homes and our long-term facilities and worked with them to try to mitigate their risk as much as possible.”
Garrett Regional Medical Center in the meantime began testing for the virus on March 16 and set up a drive-thru testing center at the hospital.
“We’ve been testing in the hospital since that time and we get results back very quickly through WVU Medicine,” Boucot said. “The very first day testing centers were up in the state of Maryland, we were live. It’s not a lack of testing. Even on the inpatient setting, we’ve only had 40 patients tested.”
The goal, said Stephens, is to continue testing and being responsible citizens because things “can change very quickly and we realize that.”
