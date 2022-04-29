CUMBERLAND — As her third three-year term as chairperson of the Downtown Development Commission comes to a close, Sandi Saville said she does not plan to seek a fourth.
"We have several capable people, so I'm giving somebody else a chance," Saville said Thursday. "I loved it, but it's definitely time for someone else."
When Saville was first appointed to the seat, her intention was only to pursue two terms. However, she decided to go for the third term as the downtown district and the board "was in a real state of flux" at the time, she said.
Saville said she will remain on the DDC board. So far, she said, no one has officially expressed interest in taking over the seat, though she expects that they will announce a slate of candidates when the group meets next on May 12.
DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher's leadership of the body contributed to her decision to step down, Saville said.
"She's quite capable, and at this point is getting to be an old hand," Saville said of Kelleher. "It's just the right time."
"The DDC is so grateful for Sandi's many years of service to downtown Cumberland," Kelleher said in a statement. "Her energy, ideas, passion and vision have made a tremendous difference for our downtown businesses. As she steps down from the DDC board chair position, she will remain on the board continuing to contribute to our work. I look forward to working with new DDC officers as we enter an exciting time for downtown."
