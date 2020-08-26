Jailed Indiana homicide suspect stayed at Paw Paw resort

CUMBERLAND — An Indiana man wanted for the Saturday killing of the woman he lived with remained jailed Wednesday, one day after he spent time at the Avalon Resort in Paw Paw, West Virginia.
It was early Tuesday afternoon when Allegany County law enforcement posted patrol units throughout the area after a police lookout indicated Cory Jones could possibly be traveling to Cumberland via state Route 51 from Morgan County.
Jones, 43, was arrested later Tuesday at the Pikeside Bowling Plaza near Martinsburg, West Virginia, by a Berkeley County sheriff's deputy and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Avalon Resort utilized its Facebook page Wednesday to commend its employees who “provided crucial assistance to law enforcement in the apprehension” of Jones, according to the post.
"Without their bravery and quick thinking, this man may have continued to elude justice," read the post from the clothing optional resort that was the site of a Dec. 31, 2019, fire that destroyed part of its lodge.
Jones was wanted in the shooting death of Shanna Jones, 47.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Cumberland Police Department were on the lookout for Jones, who was reportedly operating the victim’s Dodge Ram 2500 truck when he left Morgan County. At the same time, West Virginia State Police were searching for him throughout the Potomac Highlands region.
Jones reportedly had spent a couple of days at Avalon, where he reportedly left abruptly without paying for his accommodations.
“Fugitives often think they can commit these heinous crimes and go on the run, but U.S. Marshals are determined to work with our state and local partners and give these victims of violent crime the justice they deserve," said Jay Rafferty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia.
The homicide is reportedly under investigation by the Jay County Sheriff's Office in Indiana. Investigators from that agency were enroute to Martinsburg Wednesday morning after being notified late Tuesday afternoon that Jones was in custody at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Martinsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.