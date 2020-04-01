CRESAPTOWN — The Allegany County Detention Center and Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are continuing a full range of actions and precautions to prevent the COVID-19 virus from infecting staff and inmates.
“With reduction in transportation, the limited inmate movement, increased sanitation, entry screening, social distancing and overall reduction in operations and movement, we hope to keep this virus from entering our facility,” said detention center officer Capt. Daniel B. Lasher.
On March 12, the detention center began taking temperatures of new arrestees coming into the facility located on U.S. Route 220 at Cresaptown.
That same day all inmate programs were suspended and support staff were relocated.
In addition, weekend sentences have been suspended for 60 days and the transporting of prisoners has been reduced.
“We collaborated with the public defender’s office, the state’s attorney’s office, the district and circuit courts and our technology division to set up an internet-based program to conduct hearings and reduce the transport of prisoners out of the facility since the courts are closed,” Lasher said.
Detention center officials also worked with the same agencies to review inmate cases, release dates, non-violent offenders, low bonds, approaching release dates and serious health issues and other circumstances “that would make them a good candidate for a slightly earlier release,” he said.
Increased sanitation by staff and inmate workers is ongoing.
The county also set up two housing units as quarantine units — one for men and another for women. All new incarcerations are housed in single cells in quarantine housing units for 14 days before they are cleared and then placed in the general population.
Lasher also said telemedicine is being utilized at the detention center to limit medical personnel coming into the facility.
All correctional, medical and food service staff reporting for work are screened and have their temperatures checked before they are allowed into the detention center.
“Daily inmate intakes have reduced drastically,” Lasher said.
An average of seven new inmates logged daily between March 1 and 7 has now decreased to an average of two per day during the period from March 22 through March 28, according to Lasher.
As of Tuesday, there were 127 inmates in the detention center, compared to an average daily population of 176 recorded over the last 12 months, Lasher said.
“The biggest majority of our inmate population have been here for a significant time or they are under quarantine until they reach the 14-day period, so the biggest concern is the introduction of the virus by staff or support staff,” he said.
In the Maryland state prison system, a number of steps have been taken to ensure “the safety and health of our employees and detainees and inmates,” Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said.
“From day one, DPSCS has been in proactive emergency mode, working around the clock with multiple agencies, including the Maryland Department of Health, the Emergency Management Agency and the CDC,” Vernarelli said.
Social distancing in a correctional facility is not possible.
“We have been proactive on a number of fronts. We’ve canceled visits, modified inmate movements and implemented grab-and-go meals where possible,” Vernarelli said.
Temperature checks and health questionnaires are administered at every shift change.
Inmates are given five free 15-minute phone calls a week and efforts are underway to establish video visitation where possible.
A 24-hour family hotline has also been set up so that loved ones of incarcerated men and women can ask questions related to COVID-19.
“Our goal is to make sure that loved ones have their fears allayed,” said Vernarelli, who added that enhanced cleaning procedures are continuing and inmates have been provided extra soap.
Precautions are also continuing in the state’s parole and probation offices that remain open with modified operations. Most agents and supervisors are teleworking. Home visits are being conducted in certain specific circumstances by following all COVID-19 protocols.
