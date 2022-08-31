CUMBERLAND — It’s been 134 years since Jane Gates died, yet her life continues to inspire and unite the community.
Roughly 50 people, including local government, education and business leaders, gathered Wednesday to celebrate Jane Gates Day, officially proclaimed Aug. 31 last year by city and county officials, at her former house at 515 Greene St.
Several speakers talked of how she spent most of her life forced into slavery, gained her freedom in 1864 and bought the house plus adjacent land for $1,400 in 1871.
Today, as the Jane Gates Heritage House is being remodeled as a museum, its mission will focus on faith, education and African American history.
“Our vision is to enhance the lives of everybody who comes through,” said Sukh Gates, president of the Gates Heritage House Foundation and wife of the third great-grandson of Jane, John Gates.
Sukh Gates talked of help she received from University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener Sherry Frick to design and build educational gardens behind the historic Greene Street home.
The two discovered soapwort plants on the property, which Jane Gates might have used in her work as a laundress.
Sukh Gates said she was grateful that she and Frick became close friends while weeding and working together.
“Her legacy will live on,” Sukh Gates said.
John Gates thanked his wife for her devotion to the Jane Gates Heritage House, as well as various community members who’ve contributed to the project.
“She’s the driving force behind all of this,” he said of Sukh Gates.
“And … we have a lot of help and support throughout the year.”
John Gates also thanked Dale Glenwood Green, professor of architecture and historic preservation at Morgan State University, for help, including a grant that served as a launch for the overall restoration project.
Green said future grants will be increased and donated for “the very important landmarks.”
David Jones, vice president of advancement and community relations and executive director of the Allegany College of Maryland Foundation, announced the organization’s new Jane Gates Scholarship, which was created to help recipients advance their goals of becoming a teacher.
Preference for the scholarship will be given to individuals of African American heritage.
The scholarship is endowed at more than $100,000, which will allow for one scholarship award of $5,000 annually in perpetuity.
“It’s a significant endowment,” Jones said.
He also presented a large framed photo of Jane Gates to John and Sukh Gates, and plaques, made of 1870s wood at the Western Maryland Works Training Center and Makerspace, to the couple and endowment donor Robert “Bob” Powell.
Powell, a Cumberland native who now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, said the ACM scholarship is a catalyst for change.
“Cumberland was pretty good to me,” he said. “(The scholarship donation) is just a way of giving back.”
