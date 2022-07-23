ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — While the dam is exceptionally safe and well-maintained, those living downstream of Jennings Randolph Lake need to be prepared in the event of an emergency, say those in charge of maintaining it.
The lake's chief dam operator, Gary Kalbaugh, said the $200 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project "paid for itself" shortly after its construction in 1985, when it prevented the sort of catastrophic flooding that had frequently plagued downstream communities in earlier years. In the intervening years, the lake and dam have saved the area from more than $400 million in damages.
The dam stands 296 feet tall, 1,640 feet wide at its base and 35 feet wide at the top, Kalbaugh said. It's also "all rock, and that's what blows everybody's minds," he said.
The 952-acre lake, which is situated in both Mineral and Garrett counties, is 5.5 miles long, and at its deepest point is 250 feet.
The water flows through a channel and back into the North Branch of the Potomac River, and massive movable metal gates can help redirect some of the flow to store behind the dam if the water gets too high. During a particularly bad storm in 1985, Kalbaugh said, the water was within five feet of the top of the 1,500-feet-tall gates.
Growing up in the area, Kalbaugh recalled that "Barnum flooded every year."
"That's what worries me," Kalbaugh said. "All these kids that are 40 years old, they've never seen a flood. They say, 'This river never floods,' but it all stops right here."
Because he's seen it firsthand, Kalbaugh said, he knows how bad a breach of the dam could be for communities as far downstream as Cumberland. Waters would hit Barnum in as little as a half-hour during a high-water event caused by heavy precipitation or snowfall, and could take up to 12 hours to reach Cumberland. In the event of a more catastrophic flood, it would reach Barnum in 15 minutes and Cumberland in slightly more than three hours.
To help prepare for potential floods, Kalbaugh and others from the Army Corps keep in contact with nearby emergency management authorities. Still, they said, it's essential for residents to take warnings seriously and evacuate when told to do so.
Brian Glock, dam safety program manager for the Army Corps Baltimore district, said the dam undergoes regular annual inspections, along with more intensive inspections every five years that analyze everything from the fitness of dam's geological components to its mechanical and electrical health.
The five-year inspections are intended to identify "larger issues" that are more costly and would take longer to replace, Glock said. The annual inspections look at the integrity of the earthen portions of the dam, he said.
Kalbaugh and his staff at the lake "are the first line of defense," Glock said, "and do a fantastic job" keeping an eye on the lake and the dam from day to day.
"If something went wrong with the mechanical or electric systems, that's not something that would compromise all the water in the dam ... and cause major flooding downstream," Glock said. "The annual looks more at the dam and embankments themselves, and makes sure we don't have any concerns ... with water seeping through the dam. We look for portions of the dam where the earth is moved. We don't typically see these things, but these are the things we're looking for."
They're "more vigilant" when the water rises significantly within the lake's confines, Glock said, as that increases pressure. Staff also perform daily inspections of the water health and temperature, Glock and Kalbaugh both said.
Water management chief Julie Fritz is also in regular communication with Kalbaugh and staff at the dam, she said. She works with them to monitor weather forecasts and conditions "to know the condition of the watershed" and make decisions accordingly, she said.
No one time of year is more prone than another for flooding, Fritz said, as it could be caused by any sort of storm with heavy precipitation. However, she noted, the ground is more moist in spring, which creates more conducive conditions as it can't absorb as much water as when dry.
"We are 24/7/365 monitoring those conditions and looking out for anything" that could trigger a high water event or flood, Fritz said. "(Kalbaugh and staff) can give us real-time information. ... It's a huge partnership. We couldn't do it without them there."
"The Jennings Randolph dam is a fantastic dam. It's very well-maintained," Glock said. "I'd live downstream of that dam myself without a worry in the world as to its integrity and safety. We don't want the public to worry, but we want the public to be aware that even with a proper functioning dam, should you have the right storm, there still can be a lot of water coming their way."
"They should take it seriously, and they should act on it rapidly," Glock said.
