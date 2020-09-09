CUMBERLAND — A Jessup man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 68 in Cumberland, the Alllegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Kevin Ferney Murillo Osorio, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana more than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia and was awaiting a bond hearing Wednesday, police said.
Police said the vehicle was initially stopped for speeding and was searched after deputies smelled marijuana and learned Osorio didn't have a driver's license.
Nearly 500 grams of marijuana was allegedly found, police said.
