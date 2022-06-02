OAKLAND — Jim Hinebaugh recently announced his Republican candidacy for the office of state delegate representing District 1A (Garrett/Allegany).
Hinebaugh is currently serving his second term as Garrett County commissioner. He attended Frostburg State University before entering the U.S. Army. After serving as an enlisted member, Hinebaugh attended Engineer OCS and was commissioned a second lieutenant. He retired as a colonel/06 and returned to Garrett County to become the county’s director of economic development.
During his military career, Hinebaugh served as company commander (Vietnam and Germany), battalion commander (Germany) and three times as a colonel level commander. His military schooling includes the Command and General Staff College, Army War College and the U.S. Army Airborne School. Hinebaugh is the recipient of numerous awards and commendations for his service.
As the county’s director of economic development, Hinebaugh worked with county and state elected officials, community leaders and businesses to reduce average annual unemployment from almost 15% to less than 5% and to create over 3,000 new jobs. Hinebaugh led the county’s initiative to implement the Garrett County Scholarship Program — making Garrett County the first county in the country to provide two years of free community college tuition to graduating high school seniors.
Hinebaugh was first elected county commissioner in 2014. He considers it an honor and a privilege to have served in this capacity. During this time, Hinebaugh worked to balance the county budget, fully fund the county’s schools, support the county’s towns, improve broadband access and help small businesses. The commissioners also initiated a Pathway to Home Ownership Program which helped over 100 families purchase homes, issued a proclamation declaring Garrett County a Second Amendment sanctuary and worked to obtain legislation permitting operation of ATVs on county roads.
Hinebaugh believes his experience as director of economic development and county commissioner are strengths that will help him be successful as delegate. He cites his extensive experience serving on regional and state level boards, commissions, task forces and committees as another of his strengths. Hinebaugh has also worked with Del. Wendell Beitzel and Sen. George Edwards to initiate legislation and has testified on legislation in both the House of Delegates and state Senate.
If elected, Hinebaugh plans to work hard to represent the interests of District 1A residents. His priorities include guarding against unfunded mandates, tax increases, over regulation, protecting property rights, giving counties as much autonomy as possible, fully funding education, making home ownership more accessible and fully funding law enforcement.
Hinebaugh holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and an MBA (public administration) from Shippensburg University. He is a member of VFW Post 10077 in Deer Park, American Legion Post 0071 in Oakland and Elks Lodge 2481 in Oakland. His hobbies include hunting, hiking, working out and reading. He and his wife, Barbara, reside in the Swallow Falls area and are the parents of two adult children and a grandson.
Those who have questions or would like to help with the campaign can contact Hinebaugh at jim.hinebaugh@comcast.net or 240-772-2142.
