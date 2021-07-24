CUMBERLAND — Maryland’s 32 American job centers, which served thousands of job seekers and businesses virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, are reopening physical locations to provide in-person services.
The centers offer comprehensive employment, training and business services to help job seekers and employers participate in the state’s expanding economic recovery. To find information on current information on hours of operation, appointment requirements and the COVID-19 safety precautions in place, visit labor.maryland.gov/county.
The one-stop shops offer job seekers resource rooms equipped with computers, free internet access, phones, printers and photocopiers; workshops covering a wide range of employment-related topics, such as interviewing, resume writing, salary negotiation and how to effectively leverage social media during work search; job fairs and recruitment events where employers seek candidates to fill openings in a range of industries and occupations.
Individualized employment guidance is available from career specialists and financial support is offered for eligible customers to cover the cost of occupational training.
Additional workforce programs can be found by visiting labor.maryland.gov/employment.
