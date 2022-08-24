CUMBERLAND — Musician Jody Maphis, son of country guitar legend Joe Maphis, will perform in Cumberland on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 while visiting from his home in Nashville.
His parents are the late Joe Maphis, who grew up in Cumberland, and Rose Lee Maphis of Clear Spring. Joe and Rose Lee Maphis performed nationally throughout the 1950s through the 1980s earning the couple the title of “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music.” A display at the Allegany Museum features some of their memorabilia, including a guitar owned by Rose Lee.
Jody Maphis visited Cumberland in November to participate in a bench dedication honoring his parents. The inscribed bench was placed on the concourse of the Western Maryland Railway Station in memory of their contribution to country music.
Joe Maphis grew up on Virginia Avenue and attended Fort Hill High School. Known as the “King of the Strings,” he went on to perform on TV’s “Town Hall Party” based in Los Angeles in the 1950s and toured internationally from his home base in Nashville in the 1960s and ‘70s.
Joe and Rose’s song “Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud, Loud Music)” has been recorded by more than 40 country stars, including Dwight Yoakam.
Jody Maphis, a guitarist and drummer, has performed with Johnny Cash, Marty Stuart, Michael Martin Murphy, Gary Allen and Johnny Rodriguez.
He can be heard on numerous classic country recordings in the 1970s through 1990s.
Jody Maphis will perform with Night Traveler at the 1812 Brewery on Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and at Loft 129 on Aug. 27 from 8 to 10:15 p.m.
