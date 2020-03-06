Joe Carter named president of Bishop Walsh

CUMBERLAND – Joseph Carter has been named president of Bishop Walsh Catholic School as part of the return to the president/principal leadership model, James Sellinger, chancellor of education, said Friday.
“The president/principal model is a successful leadership model used by Catholic schools across the country,” said Sellinger. “As president of Bishop Walsh Catholic School, Joe will work in concert with the archdiocese and the Bishop Walsh school board to lead the overall direction of the school by focusing on Catholic identity, academic excellence and the institutional advancement of Bishop Walsh. The principal, who will be announced in the coming weeks, will report to Mr. Carter and will focus on academic excellence and quality instruction designed to support the needs of every learner.”
Carter is a 1972 graduate of Bishop Walsh. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s in education from Frostburg State University. He recently served as principal of Fort Hill High School and has over 40 years of teaching and administration experience in public and private schools.
“This is an exciting time for Bishop Walsh Catholic School and the community,” said Bishop Walsh School Board President David Turnbull. “We are very fortunate to have found someone of Joe’s caliber to build on our recent successes. Joe’s successful career along with his knowledge of our school’s culture as a Bishop Walsh graduate, teacher and coach places him in a unique position to lead us into the next chapter of the school’s future.”
“I am thrilled and honored to be named president of my alma mater,” said Carter. “Bishop Walsh leaders like former President Sister Phyllis McNally, S.S.N.D., and Principal Ray Kiddy have created a legacy here and I will do them proud to continue advancing and amplifying the Bishop Walsh name through our current and future academic programs.”
Carter will work closely with Kiddy to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Carter’s tenure as president of Bishop Walsh Catholic School will begin July 1.
For more information on Bishop Walsh, visit www.bishopwalsh.org or contact the school at 301-724-5360, ext. 105.
