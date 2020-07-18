CUMBERLAND — A recently-implemented fund at UPMC Western Maryland aims to help patients and their families find a little bit of normalcy and happiness amidst tough times.
Established by the wife of its namesake following his passing, the John Burkey Making Memories Fund is named for an active and beloved member of the community who died after a 14-year battle with cancer in January 2019. Burkey’s wife, Kathy, worked with the hospital’s foundation to establish it, foundation executive director Karen Johnson said.
To date, Johnson said the fund has received “well over $20,000” between Kathy Burkey’s initial gift and others made since then. When they came up with the idea for the fund, Johnson recalled, it was the hope of both women that it would turn into something ongoing for the hospital, rather than a short-term offering.
They are generally able to offer around $500 for beneficiaries, Johnson said, for small but meaningful gestures and activities.
“We’re not looking to, say, build a house. We’re not like Make-A-Wish where we can send someone to Disney World,” Johnson said. “The person who has a life-changing or terminal illness tells us what would make their life different, what would make a memory for them. That’s where it starts.”
In life, Johnson recalled, John Burkey was a warm, optimistic and generous person with a good sense of humor.
“I mean, he would show up here sometimes in a doctor’s outfit,” Johnson said. “He’d be here with a stethoscope and everything. At Halloween, that was his gig. Every time I ran into him, he had some sort of joke or funny story for me. And even in the midst of really long, involved treatment for himself, he was typically the one to encourage other people.”
After her husband’s death, Kathy Burkey sat down with Johnson to discuss a way to honor John’s memory. Burkey knew she wanted to do something, but wasn’t sure what. They eventually settled on this fund, which is different from others they’ve had in the past.
Past fundraising has focused on things like capital campaigns and technological investments, Johnson explained.
“But as we evolve ... we find there are a lot of people who’ve been sick for a long time and can’t work or pay their electric bill, or transportation to and from chemo treatment sometimes,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a lot of individuals who are interested in funding needs like that, but Kathy decided she wanted to fund something that wasn’t a need, but something uplifting and encouraging for a patient.”
The fund was launched in the middle of December, and has fulfilled four requests so far. Johnson said the requests come to her through staff members who’ve spoken with patients and assessed their need, along with the probability of being able to fulfill them.
The first helping hand they lent, she said, was to give a man money to help buy his kids Christmas presents. Another was a hospice patient who was treated to a little luxury after her son told a staff member how much she loved having her hair and nails done, Johnson said. Another family had one last big dinner together, courtesy of the fund.
The most recent beneficiary was Sam Wakefield and his family. Wakefield, whose daughter Hayley recently turned 5, is living with pancreatic cancer. While recently hospitalized, Wakefield said he learned of the fund from hospital chaplain Rev. Bruce McBride and knew immediately that he wanted to use some money on a birthday party for Hayley.
Her party, held earlier this month, pulled out all the stops for the small group of family and friends who attended, and featured food, games and swimming. And in keeping with the times, it was socially distanced, too.
“They had a great time, and he got to see it all,” Johnson said.
Wakefield was approached in the hospital a few weeks before Hayley’s birthday — along with his own, which is four days after his daughter’s — while he was recovering from an infection. McBride told him of what they’d like to do for him and his family. With Hayley’s special day approaching, Wakefield said he thought it would be good to use the money to throw a party for her.
“There wasn’t really anything special that I felt I needed to do, and I wanted to make it special for her, which also makes it special for me,” Wakefield said. “I guess we could have done something else and made memories, too, but it was a timing thing, too, because it just so happened her birthday was coming up and mine, too.”
Hayley’s primary interest, Wakefield said, is “animals, animals, animals. She just loves animals.” A potential budding naturalist, Wakefield said Hayley is also frequently taken with bugs and plants and just about every other part of nature; on a walk the other day, he said, a tomato plant with its tiny green fruit beginning to sprout captivated her.
The beach at Rocky Gap, Wakefield said, is one of Hayley’s favorite places to visit with his wife Kimberly, so it was a natural choice for her party.
“You can’t get her out of the water once she goes in, because she just loves all that stuff,” Wakefield said. “ ... She’s very full of energy and likes to run around, but the main thing about her is animals.”
Wakefield said he has been fighting the disease for as long as Hayley has been alive, and it has been a long and, at points, arduous road for the family. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on April 1, 2016, after he started getting sick about two years earlier. His doctors had a hard time pinning down the cause of the stomach issues and abdominal pain he was having, Wakefield recalled, before a routine follow-up CT scan showed a tumor in his pancreas.
The tumor’s location made it impossible for doctors to operate, Wakefield said. Immunotherapy helped for a while, and did shrink the tumor a bit. Bolstered by that bit of success, his doctor at Johns Hopkins attempted surgery in 2017, Wakefield said, but quickly found that surgery wasn’t viable while he was on the operating table and decided not to proceed.
After that, Wakefield recalled, he was given a year to live. He returned to Cumberland and began doing chemotherapy treatments locally that “kept the tumor at bay.”
Wakefield said he has had other complications arise, including most recently the infection that left him hospitalized for 19 days and ultimately led to the conversation that spawned Hayley’s party. But, he has lived past the year that he was given.
Still, Wakefield said of his daughter, “she hasn’t known me to not be sick,” so creating happy memories that day was especially important.
And they did.
The hospital’s staff who assisted in the day, including McBride and foundation senior development officer Lisa Hout, went above and beyond to make the day memorable, Wakefield said. Hout even dressed up as the Sparky the Fire Dog character, Wakefield said, much to the kids’ delight. They opted to keep the guest list small but intimate, he said.
“They wanted to take the burden off me worrying about anything, and Bruce and Lisa were super and great,” Wakefield said.
There was good food, Wakefield said, including custom cakes for both dad and daughter: Hayley’s cake featured a unicorn that complemented her outfit for the day. After cake and presents, the kids went for a swim in the lake.
“It was a beautiful day,” Wakefield said. “She loved it. She just had a great time, and that was really nice for me to see her have a great time like that. Like I said, she’s never known her dad not to be sick, and there’s a lot of things I can’t do with her because I can’t be that active. I would love to be, because I was before. I do what I can, and any time I can spend with her doing little things, I do.”
