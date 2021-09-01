Ty Johnson

CUMBERLAND — Former Fort Hill High School and University of Maryland star Ty Johnson said in a Times-News interview last month that his first goal of the 2021 season was to make the New York Jets’ 53-man roster. On Tuesday, he was able to check that goal off on his checklist.

Johnson was one of four running backs named to the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

The 2015 Fort Hill grad is joined in the backfield by rookie Michael Carter, a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, 2020 fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine and Tevin Coleman, who joined the Jets this offseason as a free agent.

After finishing as the leading rusher in the Jets’ preseason opener, a 12-7 win over the crosstown Giants, Johnson was the team’s second-leading rusher in a 23-14 win against the Packers and a 31-31 tie with the Eagles.

The former Terrapin rushed nine times for 33 yards — his longest being an 11-yard run — against the Giants before recording six carries for 22 yards against Green Bay.

On Sunday against Philadelphia, Johnson had 13 rushes for 53 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He also had a pair of catches for 18 yards.

The third-year tailback rushed for 254 yards on 54 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) with a touchdown last season in 11 games as a member of the Jets.

Johnson, who will again sport No. 25 this year, was picked up last season on Oct. 1 after being waived by the Lions, the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2019. The Jets claimed him a day later.

Johnson and the Jets open the season on the road Sept. 12 at Carolina. New York’s home opener is the following Sunday against the Patriots.

