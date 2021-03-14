CUMBERLAND — The unjust, violent end of Black lives, Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher said Saturday, is tragically neither new nor uncommon. That makes it all the more important to confront directly, she said.
Around 40 people gathered on a windy morning for “A Walk of Remembrance,” held in conjunction with the Washington County NAACP. While addressing the crowd in front of the Allegany County Circuit Courthouse before marching down Washington Street, Fisher compared the more-than-century-old story of William Burns and the modern tales of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people who died unjustly.
Fisher shared, in brief, the story of Burns’ life and death in 1907. She chose to speak softly, she said, because the area where she stood constitutes “sacred ground” in her eyes.
After Burns was incarcerated for the death of police officer August Baker, who’d been shot when a gun discharged in the process of arresting an inebriated Burns, Fisher said, a mob descended on the jail that was located on courthouse grounds at the time.
Officer Baker’s death was “tragic,” Fisher said, as was the fact that “at that point in time, police officers stopped doing their job,” and allowed the mob to drag Burns from the jail and “beat him, shot him, and attempt to burn him,” Fisher said. Burns was killed, she noted, close to where they were currently standing.
“We hear often ‘But he shot a cop.’ But the issue is that he was unable to have a fair, just hearing as an American citizen,” Fisher said of Burns, tying his lynching to the murder of George Floyd, for which former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial.
“So, what does that have to do with today?” Fisher asked. “Well, today, we have a police officer who the world saw kill a man. ... The difference is that murderer gets a fair and just trial. ... That’s the difference between Black and white in America when we’re talking about police. ... William Burns never got to tell his story.”
There are echoes of the Burns incident, too, Fisher said, in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home on March 13, 2020, after Louisville police officers wrongly executed a no-knock search warrant on her residence.
“We remember that the bullets that went into the drywall were a crime, but not the bullets that went into her body,” Fisher said. “... The reality is that when someone has a uniform — that my tax dollars pay for — pulls me over or comes into my house, I’m no longer a human being. That’s not to say that every police officer is bad. What is wrong is the training, and the reason why it’s wrong is that it stems from racism.”
For meaningful change to happen, Fisher urged “people who don’t look like us” to get involved and use their voices. It’s important to place pressure on elected leaders, she noted, who work for the people who elected them and are positioned to change policies that hurt Black people.
After collectively observing a moment of silence equal to the length of time Chauvin kept his foot on Floyd’s neck, Washington NAACP Vice President Fred Chavis recalled his reflections the first time he experienced that moment.
“I started thinking to myself, what would I think about in that situation?” Chavis recalled. “The loved ones that I’m leaving behind, the dreams that I had and I’m not going to accomplish anymore. Those are the things that we thought about. ... We’re marching on to prevent another one happening with our own children. We do not want our own children to get it out the mud, to be on a T-shirt, to be a hashtag. We want to make this safe for them.”
“We’re marching on because nothing has changed for us,” Chavis said. “But we need it to, because we’re living here.”
