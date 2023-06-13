CUMBERLAND — This year’s Juneteenth commemoration begins Friday and is packed with four days of events presented by the Allegany County NAACP.
The activities begin with The Sneaker Ball at 7 p.m. at Canal Place. Just bring your ticket and wear your flashiest pair of sneakers.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://givebutter.com/XgGdLT or weekdays before the event at Canal Place between 5:30 and 7 p.m. So, create an outrageous pair of sneakers and come along. Food will available and prizes will be given.
At City Hall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, join the throng behind the Pine Avenue Tribute Drum Core Band as they symbolically march for freedom to Canal Place. There, the day continues with free food — as long as it lasts. Vendors will be available all day, too, and there’ll be live music and options just for kids.
Father’s Day Sunday starts with a free breakfast for Black fathers at the L2 bar. Beginning at 11 a.m., it’s the gospel music festival at the Canal Place grounds.
All this excitement leads up to June 19, the day in 1865 that the remaining enslaved people of the defeated Confederacy learned that they were free. Before the struggle for freedom even began, however, over 100,000 people escaped slavery, in large part do to the efforts of the Underground Railroad, of which Maryland was an integral part.
Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Harriet Tubman are almost synonymous with the Underground Railroad that led so many to freedom. But it was here in Cumberland that an actual underground haven and escape route helped slaves find relative safety beyond the Mason-Dixon line. Sometimes, however, relative safety could be found right here.
Samuel Denson is a good example.
Denson escaped slavery as a teenager, but once he got to Cumberland, he was hidden in plain site when he was appointed sexton of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. In that position, be also became a conductor on the railroad, helping others work their way north by guiding them through the church’s underground tunnels.
As the Cumberland Times-News reported in 2019, “The church was built at one of the city’s highest points over deep trenches that Col. George Washington and other soldiers dug as an escape route from the battlefield to nearby Fort Cumberland ...” But it was the church’s rector, “Rev. David Hillhouse Buel, who ... realized the tunnels under the church could be used as a stop for escaped slaves heading north to be free in Pennsylvania.”
As confirmed with Denson’s granddaughter, Romaine Franklin, in an interview in 2004, it was her grandfather’s job to ring the bell at the church. A special ring alerted the escapees when to move through the tunnels and on to freedom.
Visitors to the Juneteenth celebration can take the Underground Railroad Tour throughout the weekend. Tours include a walk through the actual tunnels, and Monday also offers a driving tour that will follow the entire city route to other sites that were instrumental in the escape to freedom.
A don’t miss offering on Juneteenth is “Oral History with Our Elders,” which is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m.
If you’ve ever wished you’d asked your grandfather or grandmother about their lives, asked your mom or dad to share stories, the oral history session at Emmanuel Episcopal Church is an opportunity to hear the wisdom from older generations.
The Juneteenth celebration is sponsored by local residents and businesses, including the Cumberland Times-News and Allegany Magazine. Proceeds from Sneaker Ball ticket sales go to the Freedom Fund, which is dedicated to ending slavery worldwide.
Although Juneteenth may celebrate the end to slavery in the U.S. in 1865, the fact is that it continues in over 167 countries as human trafficking, forced labor and other types of exploitation.
