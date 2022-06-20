CUMBERLAND — Folks of all ages, creeds and colors came together at Canal Place Saturday afternoon for a celebration of how far society has come and a chance to reflect on what's still to be done.
As part of a three-day series of events, the Allegany County NAACP hosted its second Juneteenth festival on Saturday afternoon, along with the Western Maryland branches from Washington and Garrett counties.
The day kicked off with tours of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in the morning, followed by a parade that began at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Washington Street and headed down Mechanic Street before arriving at the festivities. The group also hosted a gala Friday night, and a gospel festival on Sunday at Canal Place.
Parade participants made their way down the road and all around the gravel perimeter of the grassy circle at Canal Place before stopping to listen to brief remarks from Allegany NAACP President Tifani Fisher and Washington NAACP President Fred Chavis.
"Our theme this year is 'Our history, our story, our legacy. I think today we are making history and eventually it will be a legacy," Fisher said.
Juneteenth is a celebration of "our Black independence, but we also recognize that there's so much work that still has to be done," Chavis said.
"We want all of you to be a part of this coalition that we're trying to do because it's going to take us all," Chavis said. "I love my people. We must continue to fight, and we must do so unified. We cannot continue to let this country divide us. You must come together in all aspects of liberation, because freedom is without barriers.
"Where there remains barriers, where there remains untruths, where there remains dishonesty, we are still being held back," said Chavis. "So the work still must continue for us to fully be free. I want you on this day to think about what your legacy will be when it's all said and done, because look at all these children out here. This is why we do this work."
Saturday's event featured the Pine Avenue Tribute Drum Corps Line, led by drum major Ronald Frazier and comprised of members of the branch youth council. The drum corps and the youth dance group Divine Elegance both performed in the parade.
While the dance group practices year-round, Fisher said, they only assembled the drum corps line and began rehearsing about a year ago.
"They've worked so hard to put that together in a month," Fisher said.
The drum corps, holds personal significance for Fisher. Her great-great grandfather and uncle were both drum majors, she said, "so it's something that's been in my roots my whole life."
It was also important, Fisher said, to honor the role that the Pine Avenue playground holds in the history of Cumberland's Black community. In addition to a place to play, Fisher said, it was a hub for Black youth to take part in activities like drum corps, theater and art.
Cumberland native Richard "Wendell" Beckwith said the Pine Avenue playground was established to give Cumberland's Black youth a place to play when they weren't permitted on any of the city's 26 playgrounds or to swim in the pools, and was a true community endeavor.
"Miss Jean Etta (Beckward) had the men in the community literally dig the pool with picks and shovels," Beckwith said. "All of us who know anything about theater, costumes, making sets, building floats, reading, writing ... all that came from Miss Jean Etta. We couldn't go to the movies, so we had our own movie nights. We'd spread the sheet, and we'd have a projector, hot dogs and popcorn sit on the hill and watch movies."
Beckwith said he attended the former George Washington Carver High School, a school for the county's Black children during segregation, and recalled growing up in a much different environment locally.
"I lived here when Carver was the only school Black people had," Beckwith said. "If you lived in Frostburg or Lonaconing or outside of the area, you needed to come down here on Sunday night and sleep with a relative or a friend — either on the couch or on a pallet — and go to school at Carver and then go back home on the weekends, because there was no buses. There weren't any other schools Black people could go to. That's what I came from."
Beckwith said he's seen the community change for the better but that more could be done. Beckwith encouraged a more engaged community.
"(Fisher) is doing an excellent job pulling the community together and moving forward," Beckwith said. "What I want is for the community to wake up and get behind her."
Jaylin Arthur, 11, of Cumberland, said this year's festival was his first. He took a quick break from playing football with new friends he met to share his enthusiasm. He was enjoying the day's pleasant weather despite the wind, as well as the chance to meet new people.
"It's a good event for the Maryland community to come together, both white and Black," Jaylin said. "Who wouldn't have a good day?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.