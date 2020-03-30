CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced the closure of all state park campgrounds during a Monday afternoon press conference, along with an executive order compelling out-of-state travelers from high-risk areas to self-quarantine as soon as they enter the state.
“To be quite honest, I’d hoped like crazy we wouldn’t have much to report but that’s not the case,” Justice said at the beginning of the conference, mentioning the first confirmed death in the state from COVID-19, an 88-year-old Marion County woman.
Hardy County confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Monday in a statement on social media. The patient is currently in quarantine.
Mineral County Health Department Administrator A. Jay Root said Monday that they've so far received 34 negative tests, and the results of 19 additional tests are still outstanding.
When they saw the most current figures today, Justice said, "(Dr. Clay Marsh) and I both looked at one another like dag." As of Monday evening, there were at least 145 confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia.
Still, he said, the numbers are not nearly as dire as they currently are in other states, a trend Justice emphasized the necessity of maintaining. During a Monday morning conference call with other state and federal leaders that included President Donald Trump, Justice said they learned that in most states 8%-10% of tests are positive across the board. New York alone has seen a return of 30%-50% positive tests. West Virginia is at 4% of the 126 positive cases reported so far, Justice said.
Still, Justice noted, that just means residents need to continue being vigilant and maintaining the recommended preventative measures.
“If we can keep doing that we’re going to be the model, and to keep doing that we have to heed the information we’ve been telling everyone,” Justice said.
The campground closure, Justice said, is something officials hope will further discourage out-of-state travelers from seeking shelter in West Virginia while the country is under a state of emergency.
“We in West Virginia want to embrace all, and have people come from all walks of life when this is over,” Justice said. “But right now, we don’t want you to come. We want you to hear us. We don’t want you to come across our borders.”
The self-quarantine measure applies to people coming from states where the disease is spreading in high numbers like Louisiana, New York and New Jersey, as well as Italy and China. Justice also asked state police to be on the lookout for out-of-state travelers who have not followed the order.
West Virginia is “an old, old state … an elderly state, the most vulnerable of all," Justice said. As such, things "could get ugly and get ugly really fast."
“We are doing really well," Marsh said. "I think the danger in saying that is we don’t want to curse ourselves, that we can all of a sudden let up and be complacent.”
Still, the numbers are “something to really take a moment and be proud of,” Marsh said, as it reflects on the citizens taking the illness' threat seriously and taking the right steps to prevent its spread.
"We've done great, and people are very much responsible and committed but we need to keep it up," Marsh said.
Asked how West Virginia state police would go about enforcing Monday's self-quarantine order, Justice responded that he hoped out-of-state travelers who come in any way would at least observe the measure. If not, Justice said, should someone refuse to quarantine when told to do so by police that can be viewed as obstruction.
