CUMBERLAND — The state of West Virginia is "standing here with open arms" should Allegany, Washington and Garrett counties secede from Maryland, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
Justice made the remarks during a press conference to address the plans that came to light Thursday.
Last month, Maryland state Sen. George Edwards, Dels. Mike McKay and Wendell Beitzel traveled to Charleston to discuss the possibility of secession from the Old Line State and annexation to the Mountain State with West Virginia lawmakers.
Following that meeting, the Maryland officials wrote letters earlier this month requesting that Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties become “constituent counties of West Virginia” and sent it to West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair.
"All this came to us without us going out," Justice said. "We're not going out and looking, you know, to try and recruit counties from other states to West Virginia."
This story will be updated.
