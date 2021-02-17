ROMNEY, W.Va. — A male juvenile has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Connecticut boy last summer in Hampshire County, Sheriff Nathan Sions said Wednesday.
Jonathan "Johnny" Adams, 14, was reported missing by his family July 12, prompting a search that ended July 18 with the discovery of his body in a shallow grave near the Golden Acres subdivision in Augusta, where he was living with relatives.
Sions said an autopsy completed at the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston determined Adams was shot in the head.
The suspect was charged with unrelated crimes the day Adams' body was found, and has been incarcerated since, Sions said.
Police didn't release additional details about the suspect Wednesday. Investigators said previously a 16-year-old relative of Adams was arrested and charged with burglary.
"This was an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe any further danger exists in this immediate area related to this crime," Sions said. "No other information will be released at this time, due to the suspect being a juvenile and future pending court proceedings."
