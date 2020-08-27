Kansas dad walking to D.C. to raise awareness for son

CUMBERLAND — A Wichita, Kansas, resident, who set out on foot June 9 to meet with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, then headed to Milwaukee, passed through Western Maryland Tuesday on his way to this weekend’s Commitment March in the nation’s capital.
Michael Swapsy Sr. is walking to raise awareness of the guidelines that allowed for the abuse he said his then 8-year-old son suffered after an incident at his elementary school in February. Swapsy’s son, Micheal Swapsy Jr., who has a disability, was handcuffed for 13 minutes before then having his hands tied and a spit mask put over his head, Michael Swapsy Sr. said.
The discipline stemmed from an incident where the boy was triggered during an assignment.
“What you’ve got is restraint and seclusion, which I didn’t know anything about,” said Swapsy Sr., an Illinois native who recently moved to Kansas from Florida and was unaware of such policies until it happened to his child. “They did more than just handcuff him, they brutalized him, an 8-year-old with a disability. If I tie my kid’s hands up, I’m going to jail. So I don’t understand how the school system has the ability to do that to children.”
Restraint and seclusion guidelines, which are supposed to be used to allow schools to restrain and separate students that pose a threat to other students and educators as a last resort, are often controversial, as there are no federal laws governing how they can be used.
According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, “students with disabilities and boys are disproportionately affected.” And, according to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, while students with disabilities represent 12% of students, they make up 58% of those placed in seclusion and 75% of those physically restrained. On top of that, Black students represent 19% of students with disabilities, but 36% of such students restrained at school through device or equipment meant to restrict freedom of movement.
Swapsy Sr. said that his son being one of the few Black students in his school and having a disability probably played a role in the disproportion reaction. He has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety and has a tendency to get off task, but is no less frustrated by it than anyone else, being more than willing to complete a task if reminded of it, his father said.
“You don’t punish him because he has an illness that he doesn’t remember or can’t complete something because he has a disability. ... It continues to happen all throughout the United States, where they look at brown and Black children as being lazy when they have a diagnosed disability,” said Swapsy Sr.
And so Swapsy walks. He has to get an early start to beat the blazing summer heat and is now on his third pair of shoes during the 700-plus mile journey. He’s met with and talked to groups like Mom’s of Black and Brown Children and the Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint. For a short period, he even walked with a group from Milwaukee that was reportedly shot at in Bedford on Tuesday.
“They walk at night and were shot. I’ll never walk at night. You’re asking for trouble,” said Swapsy Sr. “I ain’t walk 700 miles to be famous or anything. I’d do anything to have this not happen to my son and have to do what I’m doing.”
Like many children in the pandemic era, Michael, for the time being will be homeschooled; however, the difference is he won’t be going back to school once this is all said and done and rather will continue to be homeschooled.
Swapsy Sr. said he has met good people on his journey. A special education teacher even gave him the ring off her finger.
“The love, the care the concern and compassion — I’ve met some amazing people along the way, the unfortunate thing is those amazing people don’t have any power to do anything,” he said. “I just wish this hadn’t happened to my son. I’ve been going through this myself my entire life. I’m 57 years old. It’s real what’s going on in America. If I’m speeding, which I rarely do, and I get pulled over, I put both my hands on the steering wheel and ask permission to move. The anxiety is real.”
Swapsy’s journey can be followed through #blackforrestgump2020 on Twitter and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/michael.swapsy.
