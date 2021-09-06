OAKLAND — Engage Mountain Maryland recently held a send-off picnic for board member Kate Smith to acknowledge an impressive legacy that she is leaving behind. Smith joined the EMM board in 2017 and became a powerful voice for area citizens, the organization said. She was cited for compassion and a welcoming nature that served her friends and community well.
When Smith joined the EMM board, members were informing the public about the Oakland Bypass, voter registration, election participation, ways to improve the local economy, expanding broadband service, health care and seeking new opportunities in agriculture. Miller then launched an election campaign and won a seat on Oakland’s Town Council.
After serving out her full term, Smith helped set up a local branch of the NAACP. Kicking off with over 100 members, Garrett County was the last Maryland county to establish a branch. As the object of racism after locating to the county, Smith was pleased that equality of rights and elimination of racial prejudice are now formally recognized. She was recently honored by the county commissioners for her contributions to this cause.
Smith also took an interest in unearthing Black history in Garrett County and began combing through years of census records to find there were many Black residents around the turn of the 20th century. Rail travel and service industries were large employers at the time, but photo records rarely show Blacks as proof. She also discovered that some Black residents were landowners and farmers. Her research has been archived with plans of it becoming a full telling of how Black residents were an integral part of Garrett County.
Smith’s relocation will place her close to her growing family and she landed a new job in social services.
