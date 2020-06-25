Kelly steps down as CEDC director

CUMBERLAND — Paul J. Kelly, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., has given notice that he will step down from the position.
Kelly notified the CEDC Board of Directors on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by Jonathan Hutcherson, CEDC board chair, Kelly will continue to serve through August.
"The board has accepted the resignation of Executive Director Paul J. Kelly, Jr.," the statement read. "While we regret that he will no longer be leading our organization in the pursuit of the betterment of Cumberland, he has left us and the city stronger than when he stepped into the role three years ago."
The CEDC was created in 2015 by a vote of Cumberland's mayor and City Council to conduct economic development within the city limits.
"It is anticipated that Mr. Kelly will serve as the executive director until roughly August 31, 2020, and that he will assist the CEDC Board with the selection of, and transition to, a new director," the statement said.
Hutcherson said several "cornerstone projects" were initiated during Kelly's tenure, including the Baltimore Street Renovation Project. The $9.6 million project, expected to begin next year, includes reinstalling Baltimore Street through the downtown pedestrian mall.
Kelly left private law practice in 2017 to take the CEDC position.
“We thank Paul Kelly for all that he has accomplished at the helm of the organization,” Hutcherson said. “We are proud of all that the organization has accomplished in its last five years, and will continue our work to make Cumberland the best place to raise a family and start a business.”
Kelly was at the helm during difficult negotiations that took place recently between the CEDC, city of Cumberland and Allegany County. Planning among the parties began in September 2019 to merge the CEDC with county government. However, after nine months of talks, the deal ultimately fell through with the CEDC board voting to decline the merger plan.
Kelly announced in early May that the consolidation was off.
Hutcherson said in his statement that the CEDC has been a financial success. "Over its five-year existence, the CEDC has generated a 500% return on the city’s budget investment by acquiring funding and generating equity in the amount of approximately $8,500,000."
Hutcherson said the CEDC under Kelly was successful in activities not publicized.
"For example, the CEDC recently engaged in over 300 telephone consultations with small businesses in a 45-day period related to COVID-19 relief. Also, the CEDC recently assisted a medium-size business with the hiring of 50 new employees, and two local medium-size businesses with the expansion of their manufacturing facilities."
Efforts to reach Kelly for comment were unsuccessful.
