Kentucky woman arrested in Frostburg area traffic

CUMBERLAND — A Kentucky woman was arrested in a traffic stop at an unspecified location in the Frostburg area early Wednesday, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Saylina R. Jackson-Anderson, 33, was taken into custody in the 2 a.m. stop after deputies "observed several factors consistent with criminal activity," according to Maj. Randy Cutter.
Jackson-Anderson was charged with import of a controlled dangerous substance into the state, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a CDS Schedule II narcotic and concealed dangerous weapon possession.
She remained jailed without bond Wednesday afternoon at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Cutter said a large amount of cocaine, money and brass knuckles were seized during a search Jackson-Anderson's vehicle.
