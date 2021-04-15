KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser City Administrator Jeff Broadwater on Wednesday night defended the city's decision to merge its police dispatch services with Mineral County, after a citizen called it a "mistake."
“I feel very strongly that that was a mistake," said Dave Harman, a former chief of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, noting that local news stories published following its passage were the first he heard of the council considering that move.
"… When you lose local control, 99% of the time you regret it, and that’s what you’re doing is you’re losing local control. If there’s a problem with police dispatching, we can’t come to you anymore. We have to go to the county."
Harman also said he had concerns about the $70,000 paid by the city for the merger, and asked if the county's other municipalities paid as much.
Broadwater defended the council's decision, and thanked Harman for his input. Three years of the city losing money, he said, necessitated the merger.
"It's not that we're happy about getting rid of dispatch," Broadwater said. "... It wasn't an easy decision. There was a lot of back and forth, a lot of time and effort from a lot of people to try and get to the right decision for the people of Keyser, and I think we did."
The $70,000, he noted, is due to Keyser being larger in size compared to other Mineral County towns like Piedmont and Elk Garden. Broadwater also added that the funds weren't requested by the 911 center, but rather offered by the city as a one-time fee to accommodate the costs associated with employing the city workers who will move on to work for the county as of July 1.
"They never asked for a penny," Broadwater said. "... At the end of the day, the city requested that Luke (McKenzie, county Office of Emergency Services director) go ahead and hire the two additional staff people, which necessitated the need for the $70,000. Luke and his staff had agreed to take it over with no charge to the city. ... I still feel it was the right decision to pay the $70,000."
The council also voted during the meeting to waive the sewer fee charged for filling residential pools.
Councilman Jim Hannas said city residents will only be charged for the water at a rate of 93 cents per 1,000 gallons. Hannas said residents need to call City Hall to arrange for an employee to come out to confirm the size of pool and volume of water, so their bill can be adjusted.
Hannas introduced the motion, which passed unanimously.
The council also honored retiring city employee Bernard "Butch" Paugh for 19 years of service.
"He is not only a street department employee, but family to all of us at the city garage," Hannas said.
"It's people like you that make us look good," Mayor Damon Tillman said.
