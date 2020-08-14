KEYSER, W.Va. — It was toward the end of Wednesday's Keyser City Council meeting, and the board was in the process of appointing and reappointing residents to their respective roles in the city's operations following the July 28 election.
Mayor Damon Tillman read the names of those up for consideration. As he progressed through reading the list, each individual whose name Tillman brought up was voted to their seat unanimously by the city's five council members.
The last name to be brought up was that of City Administrator Amanda Brafford. The first members to vote, Council members Mike Ryan and Harry "Billy" Meek, both voted to reappoint Brafford. But in a move that seemed to take both Brafford and Tillman off guard, Council member Jennifer Junkins voted against her reappointment, followed by William Zacot and Jim Hannas.
Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Tillman said he was as taken aback as he appeared. After the meeting, Tillman said, “she cleaned her office completely out and she didn’t show up (Thursday).”
'Point of no return'
He’d been aware of “some questions about the job responsibilities and stuff, but I didn’t know it was to the point of no return, so to speak,” he said.
Per the city charter, it now falls to Tillman to make a selection to replace Brafford. Alternately, he said, the council could place an advertisement for her replacement and proceed that way.
Tillman wanted to recommend Brafford for the role again, he said, adding that he told her as much following the meeting Wednesday.
“I told her, ‘You’ll be my recommendation again,’ and Amanda said, ‘Look, you can do that, but I can’t come back to this job now,’” Tillman said. “I don’t think Amanda wants me to recommend her, so I may come back with no recommendation and let the council go ahead and put an ad out in the paper.”
Brafford’s abrupt departure places the city’s day-to-day operations in a tough spot, Tillman said, and also harkens back to what he characterized as a perennial problem for the city.
“A while back I had told them that I would like to get some stability within City Hall,” Tillman said. “That’s always been a problem with Keyser, every four years you get a new mayor and city administrator, and you need stability. Someone who’s going to stay, somebody that knows what’s going on, instead of people coming in and out, in and out.”
To that end, Tillman said, last year city officials began making moves toward making the administrator position a hired one and not an appointment. While the measure passed and was in the process of being officially enacted into the city’s code, Tillman said COVID-19 caused a delay, so the ordinance remains unchanged.
“Even with that being done, the council could still change the administrator with a vote any time they wanted to,” Tillman noted.
While it’s a loss, Tillman said, and one that he “hates,” he expects things will continue as usual and does not feel they’re at a particular disadvantage.
“It doesn’t set us back any. We’ll continue to operate,” Tillman said. “The mayor’s job is part-time, but I’ll pick up and do what I’ve got to do, and I expect the council to pick up. As I’ve always stated, they’ve got to be a working council, not just a council like they’ve had in the past where they show up for a paycheck and to raise a hand for a vote. I don’t think this council will be that way. I think we’ve got things moving in the right direction, and like I said last night, I’m tired of the city being pushed around. We’ve got to start taking action for the citizens.”
'I'm just the mayor'
Tillman went on to touch on what he characterized as a relative lack of power with the role of mayor.
“I don’t have very much say. I’m just the mayor,” Tillman said. “It’s a strong council, weak mayor system. The mayor in Piedmont, West Virginia, has more say than I do, for example. That’s a strong mayor, weak council. I don’t have a vote, I don’t have much say, I don’t have the authority to do anything without council’s approval. A lot of people think ‘Well, you’re the mayor, why don’t you do this, why don’t you do that,’ what they don’t understand is I can’t.”
Tillman also referenced Councilman William Zacot’s recent sentencing for embezzlement. He received seven years' probation after pleading no contest to a felony count of embezzlement from the city's youth baseball league.
“I can’t remove him from council. I can’t,” Tillman said. “I spoke with attorneys, I spoke with the prosecuting attorney, I spoke with the judge, the city attorney and I have no authority to do that. But everybody’s coming down on the mayor. That’s the other sad thing: I’m the mayor, I have no vote, no say, but yet I’m responsible for the council’s decision.”
Asked what he’d do if he had the power, Tillman said he’d keep Brafford on. “She was my appointment,” he said. “… I thought she’d do well, and I’d have continued with Amanda myself. I guess the council had issues with the way she was doing her job. They’re always there, I’m not. I’m just a part-time person.”
Regarding Zacot, Tillman said he’d have kept him on council even if he had the ability to remove him.
“I would leave him,” Tillman said. “When he was in the courtroom, the judge could have removed him from council. The prosecuting attorney could have recommended that as part of his sentence, but they chose not to because of all the work he does for the people and the kids in the area. I don’t think he was charged with embezzlement, I think it was more misappropriation of funds. I think it was something he did not do intentionally, but it was inappropriate with the funds. ... Here’s the thing: Everyone deserves second chances.
Moving on
Despite his disagreement with the council's vote, Tillman said he was focused on pressing forward for the city.
“I’m not going to fault the council. The council does what they’re elected to do, and that’s what they felt best,” Tillman said. “… We’ll continue to move forward and strive on.”
Brafford could not be reached for comment. Junkins and Zacot did not respond to requests for comment.
