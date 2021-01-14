KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council adopted Wednesday an ordinance protecting residents from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion and other protected classes.
Councilman Harry "Billy" Meek gave the second reading of the ordinance during the livestreamed meeting. The ordinance protects and promotes "equal access to employment, housing and public accommodations."
The ordinance was signed without further discussion from Mayor Damon Tillman and council members.
In a press release, state LGBTQ civil rights organization Fairness West Virginia applauded the council for enacting the ordinance.
“This is a huge win for the people of Keyser,” said Executive Director Andrew Schneider. “Keyser’s leaders stepped up tonight to protect their LGBTQ friends and neighbors, but more than that, they’re showing the world how accepting their community is.”
Fourteen other West Virginia cities have similar laws. Keyser is the first to enact a fairness law this year.
The council meets next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.