KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council voted last week to amend the leave policy for municipal employees to align with recent changes in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
City administrator Jeff Broadwater said Wednesday the CDC revisions will aid in reducing the amount of sick leave employees take.
"We're having a lot of issues with excessive leave time. It's causing overtime," Broadwater said. "I believe it is hurting employee morale. We've had employees over the last two years take 400 hours of sick leave. I know COVID has made things difficult, but we have a ton of people that have just routinely been off because of mere exposure."
Under the new rules, employees exposed to COVID-19 must report to work without a quarantine period, unless symptoms develop. Workers who have been exposed must also wear a well-fitting mask if they are working around others.
If an employee begins showing symptoms, Broadwater said they will quarantine, get tested and provide the city proof of results. They may resume working "upon receiving a negative test result or in accordance with CDC guidance," he said.
The council also approved an amendment to the city's general sick leave policy, dictating employees may use up to 32 hours of medical leave a year without a doctor's note.
