KEYSER, W.Va. — While the Keyser City Council passed the budget for the coming fiscal year, City Administrator Jeff Broadwater cautioned the governing body that rising inflation rates will have unavoidable impacts on municipal finances.
"I won't lie to you. It's very, very challenging times that we're facing," Broadwater said while introducing the budget for consideration.
In devising the spending plan, Broadwater said, he and council member Mike Ryan faced a more challenging task than anticipated.
"Inflation rates are roughly 8% right now," Broadwater said. "We're anticipating that they're going to be double digits for this fiscal year. Added on to that, we're having a hard time, as everyone else is, attracting and retaining employees, and the price of fuel has basically doubled since last year."
That combined impact, Broadwater said, affects virtually every facet of municipal operations and made it difficult for him and Ryan to analyze the budget accordingly.
While Broadwater estimated "roughly a 5% increase" in revenue overall, "that's nowhere near touching what inflation is going to do to us."
The total estimated budget for fiscal year 2023 is $1.56 million, which Broadwater said was a $69,000 increase. Roughly half of that increase came from heightened property tax revenue.
The budget passed with the council's unanimous consent, and Broadwater said he and Ryan will review it closer to the new fiscal year in June or July.
Water, sewer rate hikes anticipated
The fiscal situation the city faces will also impact residents in the form of a projected increase in the rates for water and sewer fees, Broadwater said.
Following conversations with city auditors in the course of devising the new budget, Broadwater said, it became apparent that "we're going to have to take a hard look at raising the water and sewer rates."
The city's water rate is $9.04 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons used per month, and $7.89 per 1,000 for the next 5,000 gallons, with gradual decreases up to 107,000 gallons.
For sewer fees, a $3.24 customer service charge is assessed monthly, along with $12.16 per 1,000 gallons for the first 500,000 used per month. Above 500,000 gallons, the fee is $9.73 per 1,000.
The current water and sewer rates took effect in November 2016 and January 2017, respectively.
In recent assessments, Broadwater said, auditors have indicated the current rates are insufficient to support the city's needs.
"The water fund is basically breaking even," Broadwater said. "We're having a hard time with the plant and aging infrastructure. (The cost of) supplies and chemicals is going through the roof."
Council member Jim Hannas said he agreed the rates need to be increased, and suggested that the city consider an incremental hike to ease the impact on residents.
"Every year would be better than a big 99.9% jump," Hannas said, referencing a past vote by the council in 2013 that increased water and sewer fees by 96.5%.
Mayor Damon Tillman agreed that they would do well to consider slight increases on an annual basis.
"It's not fun, but it's what we have to do," Tillman said.
After the meeting, Broadwater said that the potential rate increases were a long-standing issue not necessarily created by current inflation levels, but exacerbated by them regardless.
"It's been borderline, but with the increase in inflation, we're definitely looking at potential water and sewer increases," he said. "It's not something that came up overnight."
While the budget still needs to be reviewed, Broadwater said, he estimated rates for water and sewer use would likely increase by 5% each.
The council meets next on April 13.
