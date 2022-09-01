KEYSER, W.Va. — The city of Keyser hopes to receive a grant from CSX that would help solve some of the problems that arise from trains blocking railroad tracks in the North End.
During the City Council’s Aug. 10 meeting, Administrator Jeff Broadwater said the grant application was submitted and he was optimistic they would receive $30,000 to $40,000 to purchase storage space to house a fire truck in the North End.
The issue of trains blocking the only means of entrance and exit in the North End for sometimes hours at a stretch has been ongoing for years, but was the subject of a public hearing with local, state and federal officials in January. CSX representatives also attended.
In February, council members approved the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle that serves as an emergency means of accessing patients for first responders in case the tracks are blocked.
Other potential long-term solutions are being investigated, Broadwater said. The city is seeking grants for construction of a new bridge, and they have monthly meetings with CSX and representatives from the state Division of Highways.
In October, they hope to apply for a grant for the engineering costs associated with developing a long-term solution like a bridge providing access to Route 220, Broadwater said.
“We are working on it,” Broadwater said. “I don’t know how imminent the long-term solution is. We’re looking at possibly $20-$25 million for a new bridge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.