KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council voted unanimously last week to appoint Jared Bruce as the city's new chief of police.
Bruce replaces Chief Paul Sabin, who'd served in the role for two years. Bruce has been on the Keyser force for four years.
While he had originally intended to reappoint Sabin to the role, Mayor Damon Tillman said in a phone interview that "the council wanted to move in a different direction."
"I'm proud of Paul," Tillman said. "I'm so thankful for Paul and his leadership and his service that he's put in with Keyser. As far as I know, he's going to remain with the police department."
Bruce's appointment, Tillman said, is intended to bring a new, younger perspective to the department, and, hopefully, retain officers for longer periods.
"Because there's such an attrition rate with the police department as it is, they thought maybe going in a different direction would make things better," Tillman said. "Jared has done a phenomenal job, and the council wanted Jared Bruce to be the chief. He's hit the ground running."
"I think what the hope is is that with a younger chief and fresh ideas and different outlook, things will change and maybe they'll want to stay ... and get more new applicants," Tillman said.
Bruce previously served as a sergeant in the department. His appointment took effect following the Wednesday vote, Tillman said.
"These young officers can learn a lot from (Bruce and Sgt. Derek Shaffer), and build a great police department," Tillman said. "We already have a great department, in my outlook, but we can always make things better and try to do things better."
